It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – July 21st, 2023

 

will.i.am and Britney Spears – “Mind Your Business”

 

Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny – “KPOP”

 

Zayn – “Love Like This”

 

Ice Spice – “Deli”

 

Sam Smith – “Man I Am (From The Barbie Album)”

 

A$AP Rocky – “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

 

Tinashe – “Talk To Me Nice”

 

Khalid – “Silver Platter (From The Barbie Album)”

 

Lizzo – “Pink (From The Barbie Album)”

 

Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter (From The Barbie Movie)”

 

New Music Videos:

 

Harry Styles – “Daylight”

 

Alok & Ava Max – “Car Keys”

 

Other noteworthy releases include The Beaches – “Me & Me”, Blake Rose – “How Do We Stay In Love?”, Madilyn Bailey – “Serious”, LØLØ – “hot girls in hell”, Rêve  – “Contemporary Love“, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G – “Heartbroken”

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.

 

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

 

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

 

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

 

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

 

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.