It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – July 21st, 2023
will.i.am and Britney Spears – “Mind Your Business”
Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny – “KPOP”
Zayn – “Love Like This”
Ice Spice – “Deli”
Sam Smith – “Man I Am (From The Barbie Album)”
A$AP Rocky – “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”
Tinashe – “Talk To Me Nice”
Khalid – “Silver Platter (From The Barbie Album)”
Lizzo – “Pink (From The Barbie Album)”
Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter (From The Barbie Movie)”
New Music Videos:
Harry Styles – “Daylight”
Alok & Ava Max – “Car Keys”
Other noteworthy releases include The Beaches – “Me & Me”, Blake Rose – “How Do We Stay In Love?”, Madilyn Bailey – “Serious”, LØLØ – “hot girls in hell”, Rêve – “Contemporary Love“, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G – “Heartbroken”
Keep On Your Radar:
Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.