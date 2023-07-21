Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zayn, Britney Spears, Ice Spice and more drop new music on this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – July 21st, 2023

will.i.am and Britney Spears – “Mind Your Business”

Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny – “KPOP”

Zayn – “Love Like This”

Ice Spice – “Deli”

Sam Smith – “Man I Am (From The Barbie Album)”

A$AP Rocky – “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

Tinashe – “Talk To Me Nice”

Khalid – “Silver Platter (From The Barbie Album)”

Lizzo – “Pink (From The Barbie Album)”

Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter (From The Barbie Movie)”

New Music Videos:

Harry Styles – “Daylight”

Alok & Ava Max – “Car Keys”

Other noteworthy releases include The Beaches – “Me & Me”, Blake Rose – “How Do We Stay In Love?”, Madilyn Bailey – “Serious”, LØLØ – “hot girls in hell”, Rêve – “Contemporary Love“, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G – “Heartbroken”

Keep On Your Radar:

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in July 29, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.