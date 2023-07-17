Click to share this via email

Carly Pearce managed to laugh off her first on-stage fall over the weekend.

The country crooner was belting out “Next Girl” at the Delaware County Fair in Manchester, Iowa when she slipped on what appeared to be a wet patch on the stage.

Pearce later took to social media to poke fun at her first fall, posting a clip set to the tune of Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”.

She wrote, editing the video to focus on the tumble, “First fall on stage, better make it count 😂🙈🤦🏼‍♀️”

First fall on stage, better make it count 😂🙈🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/swLqeUFwSl — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 15, 2023

As a fan sent their well-wishes, Pearce insisted: “IM OK! Just sore!!”

IM OK! Just sore!! — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 16, 2023

Pearce’s fellow country singer LeAnn Rimes was among those commenting, writing: “girl…. i know that HURT!!! #beenthere”

girl…. i know that HURT!!! #beenthere — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) July 16, 2023

In another clip shared by a social media user, Pearce joked at the end of the song: “One of you is going to put that on the internet and I’m gonna die.” She wasn’t wrong!