Carly Pearce managed to laugh off her first on-stage fall over the weekend.
The country crooner was belting out “Next Girl” at the Delaware County Fair in Manchester, Iowa when she slipped on what appeared to be a wet patch on the stage.
Pearce later took to social media to poke fun at her first fall, posting a clip set to the tune of Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”.
She wrote, editing the video to focus on the tumble, “First fall on stage, better make it count 😂🙈🤦🏼♀️”
As a fan sent their well-wishes, Pearce insisted: “IM OK! Just sore!!”
Pearce’s fellow country singer LeAnn Rimes was among those commenting, writing: “girl…. i know that HURT!!! #beenthere”
In another clip shared by a social media user, Pearce joked at the end of the song: “One of you is going to put that on the internet and I’m gonna die.” She wasn’t wrong!
