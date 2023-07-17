Christopher Nolan’s daughter Flora has a cameo in his latest film “Oppenheimer”.

While promoting the flick, the movie-maker spoke to The Telegraph about how Flora’s appearance came about, telling the paper: “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence,” Deadline reported.

He added, “So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.”

Flora plays “Burn Victim” in the much-talked about film, according to IMDb.

Nolan insisted he didn’t want to “make me sound like Michael Powell on ‘Peeping Tom’” when it came to casting his daughter in the movie, referencing Powell casting his 9-year-old son as the child version of the serial killer in the 1960 film.

Nolan added, “But yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Flora also played “Girl on Truck” in Nolan’s 2014 film “Interstellar”.