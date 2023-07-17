The first-ever “Golden Bachelor” star has been announced.

Gerry Turner, 71, is starring on the latest “Bachelor” spinoff show, proving that you can find love again at any age.

A press release described Turner as “a retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather” who “lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana.”

The description continues, “He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favourite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

“Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

“Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.”

“THE GOLDEN BACHELOR”: Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner, and Charlie Young. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Turner said of his late wife during an interview on “Good Morning America” on Monday: “She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that’s the thought that I have.

“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her the nod, ‘So what do you think about this?’ For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy. She’s up there rooting [for me]. She’s saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.'”

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner. Credit: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

He added of the possibility of tying the knot again, “I wouldn’t discount it.”

“The Golden Bachelor” is set to premiere this fall.