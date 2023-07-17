Get your selfie with multiple Harry Styles.

On Monday, Madame Tussauds unveiled seven brand new wax figures of the pop superstar, each appearing at locations around the globe.

The so-called “Golden” styles figures are each modelled on different looks Styles has shown off throughout his Love On Tour.

The figures will be on display at Madam Tussauds locations in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” said Angela Jobson, Global Brand Director Madame Tussauds.

“When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation,” she added. “We jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Styles’ new wax figures are the second time the artist has been featured on display at Madame Tussauds.