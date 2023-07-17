Ryan Gosling has some tips for all the Kens out there.

The “Barbie” star sat down for a brand new video for GQ, sharing his KEN things he can’t live without, from sunglasses to watches.

“If you’re a Ken, or Ken-curious, or just Ken-fused like I was, here are my top ten Ken-ssentials to help you tap into your Kenergy,” the actor says, introducing the video.

At one point, Gosling explains why every Ken needs to have two pairs of sunglasses.

“Ken’s gotta have at least two pairs [of sunglasses] at a time. You want the first pair to be something that Barbie would also wear… The dark ones are great because they can hide your sadness. You never want to risk bumming Barbie out,” he says.

“That’s also why you have a second pair that are mirrored, so you can reflect Barbie’s greatness,” Gosling explains. “You know, she can use them to put on lipstick… while you hide your sadness.”

He adds, “Just remember that behind every great Barbie there’s just a Ken… who’s totally fine with that.”

Other items on Gosling’s list include “book,” as well as a surfboard, underwear and a faux mink coat.