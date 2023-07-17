“Today” show correspondent Jill Martin is speaking out about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed shortly after testing positive for the BRCA gene, she revealed.

Martin shared in a “Today” piece, “I remember saying to myself, ‘My life is never going to be the same.’ It was the day I was told I had breast cancer.

“I had always feared this day would come, but I never really thought it would. Just three weeks before, in between work calls, I had taken an at-home saliva test by a genetic testing company and mailed it in. Honestly, I had forgotten I even did it.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer. And my beautiful mother — who is healthy now — had a double mastectomy in her late 40s after being diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, often referred to as stage 0 breast cancer. If left untreated, DCIS can turn into invasive cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.”

Martin — who also spoke about the diagnosis on Monday’s “Today” — continued, “After her surgery, she tested negative for mutations in her BRCA genes, and she is still negative. So I assumed I didn’t need to test for that, but was vigilant on keeping up with my screenings. And I had wrongly thought, like so many other friends I have since spoken to about this, that breast cancer was mostly something only women needed to monitor.

“I was wrong. Very. If you are not familiar with this test, the BRCA1 and 2 genes, which I now know are inherited from your mother and father, are tumour suppressing genes that are important for fighting cancer. Mutations to these genes can greatly increase your risk of developing certain types of cancer, especially breast, ovarian and prostate cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

This morning, TODAY contributor Jill Martin reveals her breast cancer diagnosis.@jillmartin joins us live alongside her doctor Dr. Elisa Port to discuss how her doctors’ recommendation saved her life and the one thing she hopes you’ll do for her. https://t.co/nyrkWoXbMw pic.twitter.com/SZuWBWUk0a — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 17, 2023

Martin went on to say that because of her family history, her doctors at Schaffer, Schonholz & Drossman in New York, as well as her general practitioner, Dr. Allison Spatz, had advised her to get genetic testing.

Martin insisted, “That suggestion saved my life. On June 20, I got a call from Dr. Susan Drossman telling me that I was BRCA2 positive. And as it turns out, my father is BRCA2 positive, too. And because of those positive tests, which I will be forever grateful we took, my father will get screened and stay vigilant about breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer, which he now knows he’s at a higher risk for.

“And because of that test, I had a sonogram and an MRI and it turns out… I have breast cancer.”

Martin urged anyone in a similar situation to do the same thing and get tested.

She wrote, “I am telling this story now because I couldn’t go through months of operations, and start to recover both physically and mentally, without shouting from the rooftops telling everyone to check with their doctors to see if genetic testing is appropriate.

“By the time I recover from my first surgery, I hope that many of you will know your results and can make proactive decisions with your doctors, families and loved ones. That is the silver lining to this mess for me. It is what is keeping me going and giving me strength.

“It all happened so fast. It is hard to believe just one month ago I was in Paris celebrating my mother’s 75th birthday. But I have had some time to process, so now I’m in get-it-done robotic mode. Different people cope in different ways; for me, I am not hiding under the covers crying. Instead, I want to do everything I can to beat this and protect my family,” admitting: “I am devastated and empowered, all at the same time.”

Martin confirmed she has her first surgery this week and will be undergoing a double mastectomy with Dr. Elisa Port, chief of breast surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, before beginning reconstruction with Dr. Mark Sultan, a specialist with Mount Sinai.

The TV personality has also been advised by her OB-GYN, Dr. Karen Brodman, that she will need her ovaries and fallopian tubes taken out as part of the preventative surgery process in a few months, as well.

Martin explained, “My chances of getting ovarian cancer are now 20 percent higher, according to my doctors. That is not a percentage I am willing to live with.

“I am talking about this not to scare you, but to raise awareness so that maybe you can be tested and identify a BRCA or other genetic mutation earlier. If I had known I was BRCA positive, I would have gotten screened more regularly, with an MRI alternating with my mammograms. What I didn’t know before this experience was that an MRI can pick up cancers that mammograms miss. So while my mammograms missed the presence of breast cancer, an MRI might have helped me catch it earlier. Earlier testing also might have led me to the opportunity to have preventative surgery — which is something I had planned to do only days before I found out that I actually had cancer.

“I am strong, and I will fight this.”