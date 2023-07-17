Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly called it quits after two years of marriage, multiple websites reported.

According to TMZ’s sources, the pair — who tied the knot on May 15, 2021 — “have been separated since January and are heading toward divorce.”

A source told ET, “They’ve been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.”

Another source said, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they’ve had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

Grande was seen at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Credit: Instagram/Ariana Grande — Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

TMZ added that Grande and Gomez “tried a reconciliation” a few months ago, but “it failed.”

Grande has been busy filming “Wicked” in the U.K. since December, so the couple have been living apart for a while. However, sources claimed “they were having problems even before that.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey And Andrew Garfield Hang Out At Wimbledon 2023

They’re reportedly still friends and talk on the phone regularly.

Ariana grande deleted her wedding pictures from her IG😳 And she's not wearing her ring any more??? — Ra🦋✨ (@itssimplyangel) July 17, 2023

BRB CRYING! ARIANA GRANDE AND DALTON BROKE UP!

They were my power couple! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/QKEaoDqLKt — Y100 Miami (@Y100MIAMI) July 17, 2023

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Celebrates Birthday With Note To ‘Tiny’ Self: ‘Never Been Prouder Of You’

Despite sources saying the pair — who started dating in early 2020 — split earlier this year, Grande took to Instagram in May to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

She shared a pic on her Instagram Story, writing the number “2” and a heart, with the message: “I love him so.”