Zoe Saldaña’s latest project was a dream come true.

The “Special Ops: Lioness” star recently sat down with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair to talk about the new series, and getting to work with co-star Nicole Kidman.

“I loved everything about working with her,” she said. “I learned so much from her. It just I get to admire her. And just to be standing so close to one of my giants, she’s she’s a freaking incredible actress. Her range is infinite. And she’s just so passionate. She’s so hard working. She approaches everything full on and she’s so prepared.”

Saldaña continued, “It was just a dream come true to work with her and to call her a friend, because we’re producers on this show, so we’re in constant communication. I’m literally speaking to her once or twice a week every week now,” adding, “It’s just it’s been a treat.”

In the show, created by Taylor Sheridan, Saldaña plays Joe, a Marine tasked with befriending the daughter is a suspected terrorist by the CIA.

The actress spoke about what she appreciated about the character, that she was able to bring to the series.

“I appreciate getting a glimpse of what it must be like to serve in the military, to serve also in programs of espionage, the sacrifices that you have to make in order for you to to get your missions done,” she said. “That was extremely interesting to me. And I have a great deal of respect and I revere the people, especially women that serve because their stories don’t get to be told as much.”

She added of the project, “There’s not a single woman in this show that is standing up to a man justifying or excusing or explaining herself. And there’s not a single male character that is bullish or weak or, you know, a misogynist towards a woman, because it’s not about any of that. It’s it’s about getting getting the job done and serving your country. And that that was what I liked.”