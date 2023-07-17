Miranda Lambert is causing some controversy.

During on of her Las Vegas residency shows, the country star paused her concert mid-song to call out fans near the front who were taking selfies.

I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said, as heard in a video posted to TikTok. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she added, before getting the song going again.

While Lambert received plenty of cheers for chastising the selfie-takers, others were not happy about her behaviour, choosing to walk out of the concert.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one woman could be heard saying in the video, as she got up to leave.

In the comments, others were also unimpressed by what Lambert did.

“Miranda didn’t even talk to our Vegas audience between songs hardly,” said one user. “Always in a mood. Fans can enjoy however they want. They paid.”

Another commenter added, “But maybe they were taking the selfies or videos to remember the occasion. I think she was out of line.”

Some defended Lambert, though, especially given the song she was performing, “Tin Man”, is one of her most emotional.

“How can you even disrespect ‘Tin Man’ like this,” one person wrote. “This is one of those songs that have gotten me through the hardest times of my life. Literally. I couldn’t stop crying long enough to even hold my phone if I wanted to.”

Someone else said, “There’s all the time in the world to partake in those activities during her rowdier, more up-tempo numbers but during her sacred ballads just shut up and listen. Not exactly asking for much when there’s very few on her setlist.”