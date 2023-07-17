Laysla De Oliveira still can’t believe she got to work with such huge names on “Special Ops: Lioness”.

De Oliveira stars in the show alongside the likes of Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Dave Annable.

The Canadian actress, who is from Toronto, told ET Canada’s Nicki Mannion of what it was like being part of such a star-studded cast: “I don’t know if it’s hit me yet. I sometimes wake up and I look at my fiancé and I’m like ‘did you know? I worked with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.’

“I call this job the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did I get to explore such a beautifully dynamic, written character by Taylor Sheridan, that is every actor’s dream, I got to do it with my idols, and I feel like I got paid to take a master class and they were all so lovely, so encouraging and really cheered me on. I just feel so incredibly lucky to be here.”

The star — who plays Cruz Manuelos — said of what surprised her the most about working with Saldana: “How funny she is. We’re both really… we lead with humour, so we really bonded in that way. And also how nurturing.

“She gives a lot in the scene, even when it’s not her coverage. She gives you every colour of the rainbow to play with. And it’s impossible to do a bad scene with her because she’s so great at what she does. She’s generous with her art. She gives.”

Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in Lioness episode 8, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

READ MORE: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana Join The Star-Studded Cast In Spy Thriller

A synopsis for the show reads, “Joe [Saldana] attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA’s war on terror. She enlists Cruz [De Oliveira], a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program.”

De Oliveira said of what kind of training went into such a role: “I was a yoga girl before this. Not that I think actually, I think yoga, hot yoga really helps a lot once you’re in your full gear and in the desert that you need that stamina. Production sent me through to a very intense training, which I’m really grateful for.

“I trained at a gym in L.A. called Unbreakable, where they got used to hand-to-hand combat and started strength training with me.

“I was wrestling full Roman by the end… I think I did a month and a half or two months there. And then I was sent to set where I was met by the incredible Jerry Shaw [who] was a Navy SEAL for nine years and he was my handler… licensed handler. And he was so great. I loved him so much.”

READ MORE: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’: First Look At Nicole Kidman-Zoë Saldana Spy Series

“He did an hour of strength training with me, an hour of weapons training with me. And then we did an hour of stunt training, too. That’s three hours a day, five days a week leading up to the show. And he also always made sure I drank my protein powder all the time that my life changed so much.

“I’d get texts at like 7, 8 p.m.. ‘Hey, did you drink your protein powder yet?’ I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ My life is so different now, but I loved every single moment of it.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” premieres on July 23.