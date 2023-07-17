With thousands of Hollywood actors and writers on strike, some are wondering how reality TV will be affected.

According to Deadline, many of the most popular reality and competition shows, including those featuring Screen Actors Guild members, will be able to carry on as normal.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio, Issa Rae and More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘I Stand in Solidarity With My Guild’

While SAG-AFTRA are barred from acting work, variety, reality and game shows are covered under a separate collective bargaining contract from the one currently under dispute with the AMPTP (American Motion Picture and Television Producers).

That leaves shows like “The Voice”, which features actors like Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Reba McEntire, able to go ahead with production.

Other shows like “Dancing with the Stars”, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” are also expected to continue amid the strike.

“The Masked Singer” and “Snake Oil”, hosted by David Spade, are also expected to continue production as normal, though Deadline reports that networks are taking each show on a case-by-case basis.

READ MORE: Biblical Drama Series ‘The Chosen’ Continues Filming Amid Actors Strike After Being Approved For A Waiver

Some actors and writers may also feel uncomfortable shooting reality shows during the strikes.

“So far, the strike hasn’t affected unscripted but what we can’t predict is whether or not some SAG-AFTRA members will strike in solidarity. I sure hope not but it’s early. We’re holding our breath,” a source said.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, and SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 14. It’s the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.