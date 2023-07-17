Tatum O’Neal is trying to piece her life together after a debilitating stroke.

The actress suffered a life-changing stroke in May 2020 caused by a prescription drug overdose, which left her in a coma for over a month. One of the side effects was the loss of speech, though she’s slowly learned to heal since then.

“I’ve had problems with drugs for many, many years,” O’Neal recalled of the incident to The Hollywood Reporter. “But I overtook my medicine, for sure. And that’s it. I fell asleep. That’s what happened.”

Since then she’s attempt to take the opportunity to reshape her life and heal the pain of the past, including her fractured relationship with her father Ryan O’Neal.

“My father and I are going to have a conversation,” she said of her upcoming reunion with him, after almost two decades of separation (barring a meeting in September 2020 in the immediate aftermath of her stroke when she couldn’t speak. “We’re just going to talk. I hope it will work out. We’ll see. I pray that it will.”

Her father was the one who brought her into the world of Hollywood at the young age of 10, when they played a father-daughter pair in “Paper Moon”. The role would make O’Neal the youngest Oscar winner in history with a win for Best Supporting Actress, a record that still stands to this day. It also changed their relationship forever.

“He loved me, but then hated me, because I won the Academy Award,” she said of her now 82-year-old father. “Weird sh-t happened. It kind of went in the wrong direction to happiness.”

Despite their strained relationship, O’Neal was hoping that things had changed.

“I think he’s gotten a little bit better in his life,” she said of her expectations for the meeting. “I mean, he’s an amazing man, my dad, and I miss him terribly.”

As for her own feelings towards Ryan, she admitted she still loved him.

“I don’t want him to die. I love him. I love my dad. I mean, I’ve had a hard life with my dad — but I still love him,” she added.