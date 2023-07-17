Kim Kardashian briefly went back to blonde as she rocked an array of fun looks for a recent Alani Nutrition ad.

The SKIMS mogul posed in multiple ensembles for the ads. Kardashian has teamed up with the nutrition company to launch the new energy drink she’s created; Kimade.

Kardashian donned a plunging white ensemble and dazzling necklace with the blonde wig for one look, with her joking about how windswept she was as she pretended to show off her skiing skills in another vid.

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star has been promoting the collab on social media, with her sharing a montage of clips on Instagram on Monday. She also showed the lengths her hairstylist Chris Appleton had to go to to get her shoot-ready.

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

As well as the sizzling white ensemble, Kardashian donned a yellow number while straddling a quad bike, as well as rocking a hot pink bikini.

She captioned the vid, “🍋PINK-LEMONADE PERFECTION🍋”