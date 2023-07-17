Tina Knowles-Lawson is happy to see her daughter and granddaughter together onstage.

On her Renaissance world tour, Beyoncé has been bringing her daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, onstage as a dancer, and Knowles-Lawson shared her thoughts with People.

“Well, this is a heels family. You’re trained early to walk in heels,” the 69-year-old businesswoman said. “But yeah, she’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.”

She also pointed out that many of the dancers on her daughter’s tour have been dancing since they were young children.

“She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” she said of Blue Ivy. “So I’m the proud grandma, always.”

Blue Ivy first appeared onstage for the Renaissance tour at Beyoncé’s concert in Paris on May 26. She has since made several more appearances as a dancer backing up her mom.

When asked whether her granddaughter’s confidence has gotten a boost thanks to being onstage, Knowles-Lawson said, “Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes.”