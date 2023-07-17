Click to share this via email

Humans go to war with robots in the action-packed new trailer for “The Creator”.

John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson and more star in the epic sci-fi flick, which is set to hit theatres September 29.

Prepare to meet… The Creator. Watch the brand-new trailer for #TheCreator and experience the motion picture event only in theaters September 29. pic.twitter.com/IB0EKP357p — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) July 17, 2023

A synopsis reads, “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

John David Washington as Joshua in 20th Century Studios’ THE CREATOR. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): John David Washington as Joshua and Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie in 20th Century Studios’ “THE CREATOR”. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The eagerly anticipated thriller has been directed by Gareth Edwards; the man behind the likes of “Rogue One” and “Godzilla”.