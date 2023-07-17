Patrick Wilson has fond memories of “Watchmen”.

In an interview with ReelBlend, the actor looked back on his role in Zack Snyder’s 2009 adaptation of the iconic Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon graphic novel.

“’Watchmen’ is the only movie of mine that I have watched front to back since a premiere — that movie is awesome,” he revealed.

The actor also joked that while sharing the film with his son, he had “to fast forward through the scene with Malin Akerman in the ship,” referring to his sex scene in the movie.

Wilson played the Nite Owl in the dark film about the implications of a world where superheroes are real.

“I just wanted to look at it as an older guy, as a filmmaker. I knew Zack was ahead of the curve,” he said of giving the film another look. “It’s weird to say that audiences weren’t ready for it. But you need a movie like that. You need movies to go so dark that then Avengers can go so light. I do believe in that.”

“Watchmen” also starred Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, with a screenplay by David Hayer and Alex Tse.