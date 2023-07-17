Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom!

The actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, have welcomed a “beautiful, healthy” son named Luai, the actress’ rep confirmed to ET. “The family is over-the-moon in love,” the spokesperson said.

Lohan and Shammas, a Dubai-based financier, first announced they were expecting in March 2023. Lohan shared the news with her fans on Instagram, posting a “coming soon” photo with the caption, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼.”

A source later told ET that production on Lohan’s next Christmas film had been delayed due to the pregnancy.

Lohan shared a carousel of photos featuring her growing bump in April, captioning the collection, “Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊.”

Lohan also celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in April, when her mother, Dina, told ET that the celebration had been “surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love.” She added, “We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive.”

Dina also celebrated after Lohan first announced her pregnancy, telling ET, “I am over the moon, filled with so much joy and happiness for my daughter and her husband, and my family is thrilled. It’s a beautiful time for us all.”

She also shared an adorable throwback photo of herself playing with her famous daughter as an infant, and added, “My baby is having a baby!”

Dina Lohan

Lohan’s father, Michael, posted his own celebration on Instagram, writing, “THE CAT’S OUT OF THE BAG! HER BEST ROLE YET! MOMMY!!! God bless her and Bader.”

Lohan and Shammas revealed in 2021 that they were engaged. The couple married in April 2022, and later announced their nuptials to the public that same July.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏.”

