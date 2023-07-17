Sheila Carrasco is expanding her family.

The “Ghosts” actress revealed on Instagram today that after months of trying, she and her husband, Josh, are expecting.

She captioned the post, “5 months in on the best thing we’ve ever done 💫”.

“A true miracle baby– that for a long time we worried would never come. Words can’t express our excitement, gratitude, and pure JOY!! I love this baby so much already my heart could explode,” she continued. “I can’t wait to raise a child with this wildly loving man. I am so happy!!”

She concluded with a note of support for others trying to conceive.

“If you’re struggling with fertility, I hope this post can give you HOPE. And feel free to reach out to me cuz I get it… and so do 1 in 5 women. You are not alone ✨,” she added.

A carousel of beach photos of the actress in a blue bikini accompanied the photo, with her belly in full display. Her husband lovingly embraced and kissed her in the photos.

Fans congratulated the happy couple with one commenting, “H MY GOD!!! Congratulations so much this is incredible for you both, I’m so happy for you!! You are going to be the best parents ever!!❤️❤️❤️” the official “Ghosts” Instagram account celebrating them, writing, “Congrats! ❤️🌸”.