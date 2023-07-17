Country music chart-topper and bona fide superstar Sam Hunt took time off from travelling North America on his Outskirts Tour to chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about his life as a new dad, touring with his family and what his daughter thinks of his country tunes.

“I think they’re enjoying it so far,” said Hunt, who welcomed his first-born daughter Lucy Louise last year with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler. “I definitely threw them in the deep end with a two-week right off the bat.”

On the difficulties of long travels while touring, Hunt opened up about managing days with multiple flights, explaining that when he was in Calgary, his wife and daughter stayed in New York instead of joining him because he had to undergo two five-hour flights in 48 hours.

“I mean, we’re just walking on air right now because we’ve got another baby on the way, and, you know, the tour is going great. Just a lot of things in life are all lining up right now,” he continued, referencing the announcement of his wife’s second pregnancy in April.

On new parenthood, while maintaining one of country music’s most successful music careers, Hunt explained that he’d grown a lot.

“So, you know, there are there were years there where, you know, maybe I didn’t realize how much growing up I had needed to do. And having a child forces you to do that. It shifts something in your nervous system,” the star elaborated.

Hunt emphasized that “more purpose and meaning are attached to the things you are doing.”

Although the country superstar, who began writing for fellow industry heavyweights Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, boasts a huge fanbase, his daughter is sometimes not on board.

“I’ve been in a bluegrass phase the last couple of years learning to play bluegrass rhythm, and I sing a little bit around the house, and I’ll do my little 20 minutes of practice in the mornings. She’s gotten bored with it, but she likes to sing,” he shares.

Hunt further revealed that having Lucy Louise in his life gave him a new sense of self-awareness and made him want to ensure he’s carrying himself in a “way that is responsible.”

Hunt released the new track “Outskirts” in March, which hears the star revisiting a past relationship and referencing a “Hailey from Toronto,” but he assures that many of his lyrics are just symbolic.

“I’ve been asked, ‘Is there is there a Hailey from Toronto?’ And there’s not literally a Hailey from Toronto, but she’s just sort of, you know, Hailey from Toronto, and the song represents the girl who’s not the girl from home.”

Hunt recently dominated the Budweiser Stage in Toronto over the weekend, and he’ll be hitting up the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi this Thursday.