Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are calling it quits. After seven years of marriage, the pair confirmed to Page Six that they have decided to divorce. ET has reached out to Vergara and Manganiello’s reps for comment.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in their statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Additionally, a source told the outlet, “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Vergara and Manganiello’s relationship began in 2014, and after a whirlwind romance, the Modern Family star and the True Blood stud got engaged after six months of dating. They officially became husband and wife on Nov. 22, 2015.

Three years later, Manganiello opened up about his relationship with Vegara.

“There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me,” he told Cigar Aficionado. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

“It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways,” he continued. “Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right.”