As the Apple TV+ premiere date for NBA champion and basketball behemoth Steph Curry’s documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated”, swings around the corner, the iconic MVP sat down with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey for a conversation about defying the typical archetype of a basketball player and his time golfing over the weekend.

Having already proved himself on the basketball court as a long-shot legend, Curry, 35, made headlines over the weekend for doing the same thing, but in a different realm of sport: golf.

“Oh, it definitely meant something,” began Curry, who wowed with a hole-in-one on the par 3, 152-yard seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on day two American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada.

“I’m never going to say it meant more than an NBA championship just because you know how much you put into to my day job and my craft I celebrated. I don’t get paid to play golf. It’s not my profession. It’s a passion and a hobby and something that I love.”

The three-time NBA championship winner described winning shot as unlocking his inner kid, claiming he “didn’t know how to celebrate.”

“So I just took off running and screaming and and having the best time of my life. So it was amazing.”

While discussing the documentary, which hits selected theatres upon its Apple TV+ release, the Golden State Warrior emphasized that he “didn’t fit the odds or passed the test” and “didn’t fit the mold” of a basketball player.

“Everybody sees the finished product now of what’s happened when, you know, winning championships and MVP and all that which I’ve been blessed to have accomplished. But there were some tough days coming through the ranks. And like I said, being able to deal with failure, accept it, learn from it and keep pushing,” he explained.

The North Carolina native shared that the “lowlights in the documentary” highlight his first college game, where he had 13 turnovers and threw the ball “out of place.”

“Yeah, nobody really knows. Or if they did, maybe forgot about, you know, how, how much I had to put into it to finally figure it out. And I think that’s hopefully something I resonate with the athlete. That’s whatever level you are, there’s always something to learn.”

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” jump shots onto Apple TV+ and select theatres on July 21, 2023.