Bruce Willis and his family are celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Die Hard”.

The 1988 film was part of one of the iconic action franchises that helped put Willis on the map. To commemorate the special milestone, Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis shared a throwback video to Instagram.

“Back in 2018 (when these videos and pictures were taken) we took Mabel and Evelyn to the Fox lot to peek at the archives as well as see the larger-than-life mural of their dad,” she captioned the post.

The video showed a lucid Willis and his family visiting Fox studios and looking through archival footage, including film stills from the action flick.

“This mural was unveiled in front of Bruce back in 2013 to commemorate Die Hard’s 25th anniversary. Today marks Die Hard’s 35th anniversary when it hit the screens and the rest is history,” she continued. “What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us. We are so proud of him 🤍”

The actor went on to play John McClane throughout the franchise until its final film “A Good Day to Die Hard” in 2013.

Willis has stepped back from acting following his announcement of an aphasia diagnosis in July 2022.