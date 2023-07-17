Jamie Foxx’s increasingly positive health updates have given him a reason to celebrate.

It’s been three months since his daughter, Corinne Fox, shared news of Foxx’s “medical complications,” which left him hospitalized, breaking the internet and causing many to send out tweets of prayer and concern for the Oscar winner.

However, a source recently told People that the last few months have seen a massive improvement in Foxx’s, 55, health, and he recently had a party to “celebrate being better.”

“He is still doing some outpatient rehab, though,” they include.

While filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action”, which stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, Foxx experienced a “medical complication” on April 11, according to his daughter Corinne’s shocking Instagram update.

Just a month later, the world breathed a sigh of relief as she shared that Foxx had been out of the hospital for three weeks and was making positive progress.

The genre-spanning actor, who has starred in films like “Dreamgirls” and “Django Unchained”, appeared healthy this month as he was spotted smiling while boating in the Chicago River on July 9.

A fan also shared a sweet clip of Foxx returning a lost purse to the admiring fan the next day, showcasing the star thankfully returning to a healthy state of being.