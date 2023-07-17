Shawn Booth is going to be a dad. On the latest episode of his In the Booth podcast, the 37-year-old Bachelorette alum announced that his first child is due in December. He did not share the identity of the mom-to-be.

“I am going to be a dad,” he said. “… December 12, baby Booth on their way. It’s happening. I’m gonna be a father.”

As for his relationship to the woman, Booth explained, “The mother is somebody who I’ve been close with for years. We’ve had a relationship and we’ve dated. This just isn’t some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central.”

Booth noted that the pregnancy “is a big surprise for the both of us.”

“This wasn’t something that was planned, but it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “And it’s gonna be very special. I can’t wait. I’m ready. I’m 37 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

Booth teased that he hopes to have the mystery woman on his podcast soon.

Fans met Booth when he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2015. They got engaged on the season finale, but ended their romance in November 2018.

While Bristowe has been open about her post-Booth relationship — she’s been engaged to Jason Tartick since 2021 — her ex has remained mum about his personal life since their split.

“Since the breakup everybody’s kind of wanted to know who I’m dating, and dating’s been tough,” Booth explained. “… So I’ve always kept a very private personal life.”

Just because Booth kept things quiet, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t dated since his split with Bristowe.

“I’ve dated since the show. I’ve dated a bunch of people. I’ve had a girlfriend. I’ve dated. I’ve done that,” he said. “I’ve always just kept things very private, and some people that I’ve dated didn’t like that.”

As for the mom-to-be, Booth said that she’s “going to be such a good mother,” adding that “she’s been an absolute champ, a rock star through it all.”

“It’s going to be incredible. It’s very overwhelming,” he said of becoming a parent. “… It’s been wild.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Booth Recalls Discovering Kaitlyn Bristowe’s New Relationship

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Expecting First Child Via Surrogate

Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 3: Pics!