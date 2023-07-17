Devon Sawa is sharing an alleged story that is in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The “Casper” actor shared his experiences with unpaid labour while making a cameo as returning character Alex Browning in 2011’s “Final Destination 5”.

In a since-deleted tweet saved by ComicBook.com, the actor said he wasn’t even notified by production that he was in the film, even when attending the premiere.

“In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong,” explained the “Chucky” star.

“This has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way,” added the 44-year-old actor. “I loved FD5. I love them all to be completely honest. And I’m super excited to see number 6.”

Negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and SAG-AFTRA have collapsed recently, leading to a strike by SAG-AFTRA members.

The actors’ union had been demanding higher pay, increased residuals, improved pension and health benefits, and regulations on using artificial intelligence. Hollywood has shown strong support for the strike, with celebrities like Sawa emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and urging genuine solidarity.

The strike has caused a halt in production for numerous television series and movies.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has voiced that there’s “no way to predict” how long the strike will continue.