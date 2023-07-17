Click to share this via email

Marvel Studios’ intergalactic extravaganza “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is soaring into the streaming universe!

When to Stream “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“

Fans of the misfit heroes can prepare to indulge in”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ on Disney+ on August 2.

Where to Stream “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

The galactic super-adventure will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+. This highly anticipated installment joins the trilogy’s first two films, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” offering fans a complete and immersive experience within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Release Details

Directed and written by James Gunn, the third film continues the adventures of the lovable and unconventional group of misfits as they settle into life on Knowhere hit theatres on May 5, 2023.

The storyline explores Peter Quill’s struggle with the loss of Gamora, creating an urgency to rally the team around him. Failure to complete this mission successfully could have dire consequences for the Guardians as we know them.

Critical Reception

With a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, the film has earned rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, achieving a sparkly 82% fresh rating, while audiences rated it even higher, rewarding it with 92% favourable reviews.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” streams exclusively on Disney+ starting August 2.