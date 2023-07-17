Britney is stomping her heels back into the music world, this time with a familiar collaborator.

Black Eyed Peas frontman, will.i.am, 48, revealed to the Twitterverse on Monday that he will release a song with the now-free Princess of Pop, 41, titled “Mind Your Business”.

Referencing their 2012 chart-topper, “Scream & Shout”, the producer tweeted: “UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and #britneyspears” with a suitable amount of fire emojis.

The tweet was written along with a brief audio teaser for the track, which is set to drop tomorrow.

This collab is the fourth time the Mississippi-born Spears and Los Angeles native will.i.am have worked together to make pop music magic.

The unexpected news of the single coincides with Spears revealing that her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me, will hit bookshelves and digital stores on October 24 last week.

The two first started mixing their musical minds in 2011 for the boisterous track “Big Fat Bass” on Spears’ Billboard #1 album, Femme Fatale.

Will.i.am, real name William James Adams Jr., was also the executive producer for her 2013 electro-pop album, Britney Jean, which featured the infectious earworm “Work B*tch”.

This is the pop phenom’s second musical output since her 13-year conservatorship, which saw her $60 million estate and life choices heavily controlled by her father and management, ended. The first is her airy dancefloor blitz, “Hold Me Closer”, featuring the legendary Elton John.

The track was her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in almost a decade, rewarding her the accomplishment of one top ten in the Billboard Hot 100 every decade since her debut in the ’90s.

“we WILL be streaming”, responded Spotify’s official Twitter account.