Well, that was definitely an unconventional ad for a brand.

A viral TikTok created an online explosion when a 22-year-old woman from Kansas, Angelina Wiley, shared a story alleging that the Seamless Scupt Thong Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s bodywear brand SKIMs saved her life from a devastating shooting on New Year’s Eve.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley confessed in the TikTok, which has racked up just under 300,000 likes so far. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.”

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she explained. “I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armour for women.”

Wiley further doubled-down on her claims, concluding the video with a bold statement: “Crediting Kardashian for saving her life, Wiley said, “Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.”

In a second clip, Wiley later shared that a bullet remains in her stomach from the brutal shooting, claiming it would be a “higher risk” to take it out “than just leaving it.”

Kim Kardashian, never one to miss a moment of prime publicity, shared the woman’s incident to her Instagram Story, writing “wowww” in a now-expired share, per Page Six.

Wiley shared with People that the body-positive brand has reached out to Wiley for a promotional deal, stating: “SKIMS actually reached out to me via Instagram today,” adding that they’ll be sending her some of her favourite pieces.