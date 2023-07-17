Wedding bells were ringing for Dylan Sprouse!

The “Dismissed” star, 30, exchanged vows with model Barbara Palvin, 29, in her home country of Hungary at a lavish church just outside of Budapest, according to local outlet Bors Online over the weekend.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse And Virginia Gardner Talk Guilty Pleasures: ‘It Felt So Wrong, But So Right’

The outlet also obtained snaps of the event while it went down, including glimpses of Palvin’s stunning corset wedding dress as she walked into the building to marry her beau.

Sprouse stuck to a sleek and cool black suit and tie moment, wearing a flower in his lapel that matched Palvin’s bouquet.

Speculation that Cole Sprouse was his brother’s best man arose when the “Riverdale” star, 30, stood inside near the altar.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse Is Engaged To Barbara Palvin: Source

The private ceremony comes one month after the couple announced their engagement to the public, despite the actual engagement occurring in September 2022.

The lovebirds, who have been hit with Cupid’s arrow since 2018, revealed the news in V Magazine’s Fall 2023 cover, which featured a motion graphic of Dylan nearly planting a smooch on his wife’s cheek.

Dylan made it clear that he didn’t need to share the celebratory news of the engagement with the public inside the mag’s interview piece.