Wedding bells were ringing for Dylan Sprouse!

The “Dismissed” star, 30, exchanged vows with model Barbara Palvin, 29, in her home country of Hungary at a lavish church just outside of Budapest, according to local outlet Bors Online over the weekend.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse And Virginia Gardner Talk Guilty Pleasures: ‘It Felt So Wrong, But So Right’

The outlet also obtained snaps of the event while it went down, including glimpses of Palvin’s stunning corset wedding dress as she walked into the building to marry her beau.

Sprouse stuck to a sleek and cool black suit and tie moment, wearing a flower in his lapel that matched Palvin’s bouquet.

Vogue Weddings shared a show-stopping, black-and-white portrait of the beautiful couple on their special day, giving fans an inside glimpse into the romantic affair.

The caption of the upload shared the unique and charming tale of the newlyweds’ fated meeting. Their journey began six years ago when Barbara inadvertently cut Dylan in line at an event. Unfazed by her beauty, Dylan playfully called her out, sparking a lighthearted exchange that intrigued him. Taking the initiative, Dylan slid into her DMs, but Barbara initially ghosted him for six months. However, fate intervened when she flew to China to visit Dylan on set, and their connection blossomed.

Fast forward to January 2019, and the couple found themselves living together in the vibrant city of New York. Sharing their excitement, Barbara, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, captioned a selfie of them in their new apartment as: “Two worms officially in the Big Apple.” Their love continued to deepen, and Dylan popped the question last September in California.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse Is Engaged To Barbara Palvin: Source

Speculation that Cole Sprouse was his brother’s best man arose when the “Riverdale” star, 30, stood inside near the altar.

The lovebirds, who have been hit with Cupid’s arrow since 2018, revealed the news in V Magazine’s Fall 2023 cover, which featured a motion graphic of Dylan nearly planting a smooch on his wife’s cheek.

Dylan made it clear that he didn’t need to share the celebratory news of the engagement with the public inside the mag’s interview piece.