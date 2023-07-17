Sofia Vergara is living la dolce vita amid her split from Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family alum took her Instagram Stories Monday not long after the news of her divorce broke to share some photos from her vacation in Italy. In the pics, Vergara snaps a mirror selfie with some girlfriends enjoying a night out in the Italian town of Ravello.

“Ravello Nights,” she captioned the snap.

A second shot is a bit more candid, as Vergara appears to reach for her friend’s phone in the group pic.

The 51-year-old actress shared more from her Italian getaway on her feed Monday, including a pic in her swimsuit as she took in the hot European sun.

“Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁,” Vergara, who sported a dark blue, leopard print one-piece, wrote.

She also gave fans a look at the balcony of the Italian villa as she stepped over a sun lounger to avoid the hot tile, with temperatures in some parts of Italy soaring well over 90 degrees.

“We’re going to die of the heat but happy!!! ☀️☀️92 degrees in Ravello!!,” Vergara quipped.

The lighthearted snaps come just hours after ET learned that Vergara and Manganiello are calling it quits.

After seven years of marriage, the pair confirmed to Page Six that they “made the difficult decision to divorce.” ET has reached out to Vergara and Manganiello’s reps for comment.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello’s statement reads. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Additionally, a source told the outlet, “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”