Not every filter will boost your confidence.

Courteney Cox, 59, felt like she was looking into a frightening crystal ball when she recorded her reaction to TikTok’s mega-popular aging filter on Sunday.

The Homecourt founder shared the mini clip to Instagram, which showed her shocked reaction to the filter, which added a layer of wrinkles and eye bags to her face in a matter of seconds.

“Woah! How many more years is this?” she wondered aloud to her 13 million Instagram followers.

An unknown person off-screen can be heard quipping: “Two,” which may be an unwelcome joke to Cox, who celebrated her birthday last month.

“Two? Oh f–k,” responded the “Friends” alum as the video ended, who admitted back in March on the Gloss Angeles podcast that she believes she “messed up” by getting too many facial fillers, which she’s since removed.

Cox’s fans praised the star in the comments, writing: “YOURE STILL SO GORGEOUS DW!!!”

Another reassured the actress, commenting: “I doubt you will look like that your way to beautiful either way always gorgeous!!♥️”

Cox joins the extensive list of celebs who’ve tried on the aging filter, shocking Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in the past few weeks.