Matt Damon attends the opening night premiere for his film 'Kiss the Future', which he produced with Ben Affleck, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 7.

Matt Damon considers himself fortunate regarding his creative and romantic partnerships.

In a recent interview with Sunday “TODAY“‘s Willie Geist, Damon, 52, expressed his belief that his ability to choose the right collaborators is one of his strengths.

He highlighted three significant partnerships in his life: his lifelong friendship with Ben Affleck, his marriage to his wife Luciana Barroso, and his work with Gary White at water.org.

When asked which partnership takes priority, Damon humorously responded: “You’re supposed to divide your day up into thirds, so there’s no particular order, but obviously my wife.”

Damon’s family, including his wife and their daughters, have been by his side at movie premieres, showcasing their strong bond.

Damon and his wife met in 2003 during the filming of “Stuck on You” in Miami Beach, Florida, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005. Reflecting on his dynamic with Affleck, Damon described their relationship as a collaboration that has evolved over the years.

He compared working with Affleck as a director on “Air” to being directed by Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer”, highlighting the freedom and partnership that great directors bring.

Damon also discussed his unique communication style with Affleck on set, emphasizing their straightforwardness and lack of diplomacy.

“Oppenheimer”, Damon’s new movie, is set to hit theatres on July 21.