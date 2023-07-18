Ricky Martin is feeling the love! The singer welcomed some very special guests to the stage during his recent show in Switzerland.

Martin, 51, was performing on stage when he was surprised by his 14-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” artist was all smiles as he performed on stage with his boys, and shared a video of the fun moment to Instagram on Monday.

“What a beautiful surprise!” Martin captioned the post. “When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland.”

The sweet moment comes amid Martin’s divorce from Jwan Yosef — with whom Martin shares a 4-year-old daughter, Lucia, and a 3-year-old son, Renn.

In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts in early July, the music superstar and the 38-year-old visual artist confirmed they are going their separate ways after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the statement reads in both English and Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a health family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” the statement continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives. Ricky and Jwan.”

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the conceptual artist met in 2015 via Instagram. In 2018, the pair confirmed they tied the knot. In 2017, Martin spoke about his relationship with Yosef, ahead of their wedding.

“From the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special,” he gushed to Ocean Drive magazine. “He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic. You cannot force things, and when things are very evident you just have to go with the flow and enjoy and help the inevitable in this case.”

