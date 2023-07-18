Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are one happy family.

On Monday, Anstead posted a pair of photos on Instagram featuring his girlfriend, the Oscar-winning actress, and his eldest kids, Archie and Amelia.

“How it started, How it ended x,” he wrote in the caption, next to a shot of the couple and the two teenagers posing in spiffy dresses and suits.

In the next photo, the foursome are seen in a blurry selfie taken at a party.

“Love this pic… you all look so happy! I’m so happy for you both. ❤️🙌,” wrote on fan in the comments.

Another added, “Beautiful family ❤️.”

Zellweger and Anstead were first spotted together in the summer of 2021, after having worked together on the car specialist’s show “Celebrity IOU Joyride” earlier in the year.

The TV presenter, who also shares a third child, Hudson, with ex-wife Christina Hall, shared more pictures of his kids at the party.

“These two,” he wrote. “Absolute utter LEGENDS!”