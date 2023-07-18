Matt Damon had one caveat when it came to planning to take a break from acting.

The actor spoke alongside his “Oppenheimer” co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. for Entertainment Weekly‘s ” Around the Table” segment.

Damon — who previously appeared in director Christopher Nolan’s 2014 flick “Interstellar” before starring in “Oppenheimer” — revealed how he’d told his wife Luciana Barroso he was willing to take some time off.

However, he made sure to add that if Nolan were to call, he’d be heading back to work.

Damon recalled, “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true.

“I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in ‘Interstellar’, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

Damon’s latest comments come after he praised his wife for helping him when he “fell into a depression” while filming a flick.

Damon shared during an interview for “Jake’s Takes”: “I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be and you’re still making it.”

The star, who didn’t name the movie, went on, “I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, ‘What have I done?’”

“She just said, ‘We’re here now.’ You know, and it was like… I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.

“And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that,” Damon added.

“Oppenheimer” hits theatres July 21.