Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud fictional grandma.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress shared her congratulations for her old “Freaky Friday” co-star Lindsay Lohan welcoming her first child.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair together.

“Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan,” Curtis added.

Curtis played Lohan’s mother in the 2003 body-swap comedy, and the actress has regularly taken pride in being Lohan’s on-screen mom.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” she wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year, when Lohan announced her pregnancy.

Lohan confirmed this week that she and husband Bader Shammas had welcomed their first child together, though they have not revealed the baby’s name yet.