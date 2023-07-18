It’s been 10 years since will.i.am and Britney Spears released “Scream & Shout”, and they’re now teaming up again for a brand new track.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman surprised fans this week after teasing their upcoming release, “Mind Your Business”.

Back in June, the producer teased another potential collab with Spears while chatting to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier.

As the host mentioned Spears was now free of her conservatorship, he questioned whether Will would be up for another song with her.

He shared, “Britney is like one of my favourite people on Earth. I’m so proud of her fight and all the people that supported her throughout the years to, you know, give her the courage and the energy for her to keep fighting for her for independence.

“So, that’s the first thing when it comes to Britney, is like, supporting her for the things that she needs.

“And whenever she wants to make music, I’m there, you know, as a as a friend, a supporter, a confidant. Yeah. She’s awesome.”

Will failed to mention any plans for an upcoming track, but took to Twitter on Monday to post ahead of its release:

This collab is the fourth time Spears and will.i.am have worked together to make pop music magic.

The two first started mixing their musical minds in 2011 for the track, “Big Fat Bass”, on Spears’ album Femme Fatale.

Will.i.am, real name William James Adams Jr., was also the executive producer for her 2013 album, Britney Jean.

This is Spears’ second musical output since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. She teamed up with Elton John for “Hold Me Closer”, that they released last year.

See more from the Black Eyed Peas’ interview with ET Canada below.