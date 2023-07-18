Drake is poking fun at a powerful rival.

The Canadian rapper kicked off his tour with 21 Savage last week, and as a fan shared in a TikTok video, he’s been using the tour’s visuals to troll Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

As seen in the clips, Wintour’s face appears above the stage, transformed into an evil witch-like look, with rotting teeth and all.

Apparently proud of the visual, Drake shared a screenshot of it on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Dialed In.”

Drake’s shot at Wintour comes after Vogue parent company Advance Magazine Publishers and Condé Nast filed a lawsuit last year against the rapper and and 21 Savage.

In 2022, the two artists ran a promotional campaign for their album Her Loss featuring a number of faked appearances on talk shows, as well as a fake Vogue magazine cover.

The duo even sold copies of the fake publication at pop-ups in major American cities.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, a judge ordered them to stop “misleading consumers” and “deceiving the public” by “using, displaying, dissenting or distributing” the fake magazines.

Earlier this year, Drake and 21 Savage settled with Condé Nast over the fake magazines. The settlement amount is unknown, but according to Semafor, the company had initially asked for $4 million, and later said the settlement would “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”