Jennifer Lopez found a special way to celebrate her and Ben Affleck’s 1-year wedding anniversary.

The musician dropped the lyrics to her track “Midnight Trip to Vegas”, giving fans a glimpse of her upcoming ninth studio album This is Me… Now.

The eagerly anticipated release is a follow-up to her 2002 third studio album This Is Me… Then.

Lopez released the lyrics to “Midnight Trip to Vegas” — about her and Affleck saying their “I dos” in Sin City — via her newsletter “On the JLo”.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” Lopez sang along to the track.

“What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing,” she went on.

Lopez teased the song on social media with some stunning selfies.

On Sunday, the Hollywood power couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner at Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas before getting married again in front of their friends and family just over a month later at the actor’s estate in Georgia.