At a photo call at the The Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Robbie poses with Barbie's pink Chevrolet convertible, wearing a pink Valentino minidress with white polka dots

Barbiecore is the trend of summer 2023, and for good reason. We’ve all fallen in love with Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa and the rest of the long list of Barbies in Greta Gerwig’s soon-to-premiere film. They’ve all been seen rocking pink looks on the red carpet (and in film snippets), but they’re not the only ones.

Plenty of celebs have hopped aboard the bandwagon and have been showing their love of magenta hues on beaches, runways, press events and out in the wild. You’ve probably already been influenced to add some rosy pieces to your wardrobe, but if you don’t know where to find cute styles on a budget, we’ve got you covered with these Amazon Canada finds.

Here are our favourite Barbiecore pieces from Amazon Canada.

American Made Slouch Socks

Tired of old crew socks and no-show socks? Pair these pink slouchy chaussettes with your sneakers for an ’80s look.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $18.99. Available in 12 colours.

PINK QUEEN Cut-Out Dress

This bodycon midi dress is the perfect statement-maker. It’s made of a stretchy knit material, so it’ll be super comfy, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.15+. Available in 44 colours and in sizes XS-XL.

Meladyan Tassel Trim Crop Top

Forget about your boring ol’ tanks, this is one that Greta Gerwig would definitely approve of. Not only is it everyone’s favourite shade of hot pink, but it has glitter-y tassels that make it extra in the best way possible.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99+. Available in 10 colours/styles and in sizes XS-L.

MAKEMECHIC Satin Pants

These satin pants can be easily dressed up or down. And, since they’re high-waisted, they’ll be perfect for pairing with all your cropped tanks and tees.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $67.92. Available in sizes XS-XL.

The Drop Shoulder Bag

You’ve probably been obsessed with the re-edition Prada nylon bags that have been everywhere the past few years. This dupe is a Barbie-fied version in a hot pink shade that’ll add the perfect pop of colour.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.90. Available in 12 colours.

The Drop Two-Strap High Heels

Sleek, strappy sandals are in this year, so why not embrace the trend and add a splash of pink? Unlike louder block heels and thick platforms, these have a bit of a ‘quiet luxury’ feel.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $69.90. Available in 44 colours and in sizes 5-13.

OYOANGLE Heart Bikini

If there’s something Barbie loves, it’s a good bathing suit. This bikini looks like one that could be worn by the actual doll (hello, look at that heart clasp), but is actually big enough for a life-size human.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $48.37+. Available in 17 colours/styles.

Verdusa Two-Piece Lounge Set

Feel like Barbie even when you’re lounging around at home with this two-piece set. It won’t cling to you bod on extra-hot days and has a stretchy waistband that won’t pinch or dig.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.19+. Available in eight colours and in sizes XS-XL.

DREAM PAIRS Heels With Bows

For anyone who’s been lusting after the Jimmy Choo Aveline stilettos, these are for you. The fluffy bows give big Barbie energy and will look great with any of your more formal looks.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $67.79. Available in six colours and in sizes 6-11.

LILYSILK Silk Scrunchie

Give your hair a bit of extra oomph by adding in a pink silk scrunchie. Not only will it make your second-day hair look adorbs, but it’ll save your hair from getting pulled or damaged like it would in a regular hair elastic.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99+. Available in 12 colours and in multipacks.

Harry and Henry Pink Heart Earrings

One area where you can really play around is accessories. These pink heart earrings are super cute and will add some pizzazz to even the most basic LBD look.

Get two pairs from Amazon Canada for $17.88+. Available in nine styles.

Kimorn Rectangular Sunglasses

If you don’t wanna commit to a full hot-pink look, top yours off with a pair of rose-coloured glasses. These rectangular frames are 0% childish and 100% cute.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $13.99 (originally $17.99). Available in 19 colours and in multipacks.

Pander Belt Bag

This belt bag will be a practical finishing touch for your Barbie outfit. It’s made of water-resistant material and has an adjustable strap, so you can wear it crossbody or around your waist.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.78. Available in 11 colours.

Exlura Puff Sleeve Dress

I’m calling it now: This puff sleeve dress will be your favourite summer frock. Reviewers love the tie detail in the back and that they can wear the sleeves on or off their shoulders.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.54. Available in 13 colours and in sizes XS-XXL.

OPI Nail Polish

Finish everything off with a Barbie-inspired manicure with the OPI Shade, “Spring Break the Internet”.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.95+.