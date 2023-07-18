Selena Gomez is sharing an emotional behind-the-scenes look at the making of her track, “Lose You to Love Me”.

The hitmaker took to TikTok to share a raw clip of herself trying to perfect the song — that was released in 2019 — while playing the piano.

Gomez captioned the video, “This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Gets A Hilarious Answer From TikTok To Why She’s Single: ‘Well That’s Rude’

She also wrote over the top of the clip, “Making of… me getting to know myself.”

Gomez — who turned the comments off — dressed down for the vid, donning a light grey jumper and wearing her brunette locks tied back into a bun.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

“Lose You to Love Me” was a success around the world, but one person didn’t seem too interested by Gomez performing the track in an adorable TikTok.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Shares Video Of Sister, Gracie, Saying She Dyed Her Hair Purple For ‘Speak Now’

The musician could be seen belting out the emotional lyrics while a child lay on the floor unbothered by the private performance.

Gomez joked, “Best audience.”