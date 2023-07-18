Gigi Hadid’s girls trip didn’t get off to the best start.

The supermodel has been in the Cayman Islands with her friends, but according to multiple sources, she was arrested and charged with possessing weed and drug paraphernalia after arriving by private plane last week.

TMZ reported Hadid had jetted into Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10, when her bag was searched in customs. That’s where agents reportedly found a “small amount of weed and smoking utensils.”

Customs & Border Control “determined the ganja was for personal use only,” TMZ stated, but Hadid “and her travelling companion were [still] arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis.”

Hadid — who was taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center — was later released after posting bail.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and her friend were charged after appearing in Summary Court on July 12. They were each fined $1000 USD and no conviction was recorded, the publication stated.

Hadid’s rep told E! News: “Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license.

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

It seems Hadid wasn’t bothered by the arrest too much, as she continues to share stunning photos of her and her pals’ idyllic getaway.

She posted an array of snaps after the arrest news was reported on Tuesday: