Everyone wants to know about Bobbi Althoff.

Eyes have turned toward the 25-year-old TikTok star after she teased her interview with Drake on her new show, “The Really Good Podcast”.

As shown in videos posted to social media, Althoff conducted the interview with the Canadian rapper literally under the covers, with both of them lying in a bed, microphone stands next to them, leading to some awkward exchanges.

At one point, as the interview is apparently winding down, Althoff asks if Drake would buy her a flight ticket home.

“Can it be nonstop?” she says, which Drake mistakenly takes as a reference to his 2018 song “Nonstop”.

“Do you think it’s funny when you reference your own song? People could use that word and it doesn’t mean your song,” she said.

“I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like like, ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight,” Drake responds, awkwardly.

“No, I don’t know your songs,” Althoff tells him, to which he responds, “Alright. I got excited.”

Along with finding the interview strange, Drake fans have been wondering how the online creator even managed to snag an interview with the rap superstar.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Althoff is a 25-year-old online creator, best known for her content on TikTok, which has earned her over 4 million followers.

As an internet personality, Althoff has won an audience with her sense of humour, which has included funny lip syncs, beauty tutorials, fashion videos and more.

She is married to author Cory Althoff, and they share two daughters.

Aspiring podcaster

Althoff’s TikTok bio describes her as an “aspiring podcaster,” a reference to “The Really Good Podcast”, which she launched last month.

Her first guest was comedian and “Undateable” star Rick Glassman, and the episode, conducted at a normal table, displayed her deliberately awkward comedic interviewing style.

She followed that up with interviews with YouTuber Funny Marco and rapper Armani White.

A clip from her interview with White went viral, in which she says her favourite movie is “The Little Mermaid” and the artist asks her, “The one with the Black people or the white people?”

“I don’t know what the right answer is to that,” Althoff said.

What about Drake?

Althoff has taken things to the next level in her interview with Drake, conducting it in a bed, and having him ask her questions about her very lacking rap knowledge.

“If someone was like, ‘Oh, have you ever heard ‘Kiki Do You Love Me?’ by Tyga, you would fully be convinced?” Draked asks in a preview clip, referring to a song that was actually by him.

“Absolutely,” she says, to which he asks, “What’s your favourite Tyga song?”

After a long pause, Althoff asks, “Is he married to Kylie Jenner?”

“Yeah, maybe like before the iPhone or something,” Drake laughs. “That’s such ancient gossip.”

The interview has been met with some controversy, as music journalist Elliott Wilson called Drake out in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again.”

On YouTube, Althoff’s presence is already growing, amassing over 100,000 subscribers with just a few awkward interviews under her belt.