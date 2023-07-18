Gerry Turner is TV’s most eligible bachelor.

The 71-year-old is the “Bachelor” franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor” for its spinoff series, hoping to prove love can bloom at any age.

Described “always a romantic”, Turner is ready to “put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.”

Who is Gerry Turner?

The reality star is a retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather who is currently living the dream by a beautiful lake in Indiana.

He keeps busy most of the time with hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favourite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts in Indiana.

READ MORE: Meet Gerry Turner, 71, The First-Ever ‘Golden Bachelor’

A “Bachelor” franchise pioneer

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner. — ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

As the dating franchise’s first senior-aged bachelor, Turner hopes to set a precedent and be a role model for people entering the dating market again in their golden years.

He’s positive about his chance, telling “Good Morning America” he has “nothing to lose” and teased the idea of getting married again.

“I wouldn’t discount it!” he told the hosts in a cheeky response.

Lost love

The upcoming show won’t be Turner’s first rodeo, as he married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974.

After 43 happy years together, Toni fell ill and passed away in 2017.

“I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her the nod, ‘So what do you think about this?’ For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy,” he told “Good Morning America”.

With the support of his family, six years after her death, Turner is ready to find love again.

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Shawn Booth Announces He’s Going To Be A Dad

Proud father and grandfather

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – ABCÕs ÒThe Golden BachelorÓ stars Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner, and Charlie Young. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Turner raised his two beautiful daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife Toni. He’s also fortunate enough to call himself a grandfather, with the birth of his granddaughters Charlee and Payton.

It was actually his daughters who encouraged him to join the show.

“They started screaming and everybody gathered round,” he said of their reaction to being chosen for “Golden Bachelor”.

His daughters are also confident that their dad is a catch, with Angie telling “GMA”, “One of those 25 ladies will be super lucky … they’ll be like ‘Yes, I scored!’”

Who is he looking for?

As for his type, Turner wasn’t shy to lay it all out there about the kind of woman he was looking for.

“I’d love it if I found a partner who was high energy, someone who’s fairly competitive, that they enjoy sports. Someone that maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf,” he told the hosts during his segment.

Audiences can get to know the retired restauranteur better when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres this fall.