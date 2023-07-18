Click to share this via email

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland are back in the studio together!

Furtado went live on Instagram to reveal the exciting news, later sharing the video online alongside the caption: “Reunited with @timbaland in the studio 👑”

Fans will know the Canadian musician and Timbaland have teamed up for numerous smash hits in the past, including 2006’s “Maneater”, “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right”.

Furtado told the camera, “We’re about to make music, but we wanted to just chill and let you guys in on the action,” admitting the pair love collaborating and improvising together.

One fan questioned whether they’d ever got in a fight, to which Tim replied, “I don’t think so!”

Furtado said, “Never! We would get into tiny disagreements, but nothing major,” with the musical duo admitting they do have “creative disagreements.”

They added that’s a good thing and they “push each other.”

Furtado recently told Variety how her fellow Canadian Drake told her to “boss up and make new music.”

She released her new single, “Eat Your Man”, with producer Dom Dolla last month.