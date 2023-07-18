OG “Housewives from RHONY”, Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin, just reunited one-on-one for the first time since 2010.

The pair were keen to hash things out over a decade after their feud played out on the show.

Frankel and Zarin teamed up for Frankel’s “Just B” and “ReWives” podcasts and they didn’t hold back in terms of laying it all on the table.

Zarin admitted she felt left out as Frankel’s career really took off, according to Page Six.

“I wanted to have a real make-up. I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you,” she said.

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Takes Swipe At Jonah Hill, Says He Was A ‘Low-Grade D**k’ When She Met Him

“The reason I was mad at you … is because I was hurt. And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it,” Zarin continued. “I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything.”

Recalling being driven apart, Zarin insisted, “Had you done season four and not gone on your own, we would’ve made up.”

“We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show,” Frankel responded.

Talk also turned to one of their biggest disagreements after Frankel turned up to Zarin’s husband Bobby’s funeral with cameras.

Bobby Zarin passed away on January 13, 2018.

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Talks ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’, Reveals Why She Won’t Give Housewives Negotiating Advice

Frankel claimed it was Andy Cohen’s idea and stated she’d been told Zarin was aware of what she was doing.

“What you’re saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f**king reality television,” Frankel blasted. “That’s disgusting.”

Despite this being their first one-on-one chat in so long, Frankel did share a selfie on a plane with Zarin in June 2022.