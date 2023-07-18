Drake was feeling a little frisky at his show in Montreal.

The singer is currently on the road for his “It’s All A Blur” tour, which has seen him get showered with underwear on stage at stops like Detroit.

The feat was not repeated at his show in Montreal, which the musician noted with some mock sadness.

“I’d just like to say, before I go on to this next song, this is the first stage, I think, where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” Drake told the crowd in a video captured by fans.

“Don’t start throwing shoes and phones and sh-t,” he added. “If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn’t see no bras tonight.”

He signaled the DJ to get to the next song in hopes of earning some lingerie.

“Maybe if I play this next song, and I take you back in the day again to, like, 2016, maybe you’ll throw me a bra. How about that?” he said. “Let’s go. Play it, play it, play it.”

Bras aren’t the only thing that fans have thrown on stage, with Drake being hit by a cell phone during the opening night of his tour at Chicago’s United Center.

The object seemed to hit his arm without causing an injury, but it joins the growing trend of fans throwing potentially dangerous objects on stage.