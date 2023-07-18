While news of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello‘s split comes as a surprise to some, a source tells ET that the pair have been “living separate lives.”

As for what led them to go their separate ways, the source says the pair have been focusing on themselves and their careers, with Vergara in particular busy with her new beauty brand, toty.

“They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it,” the source shares. “She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there.”

The source adds, “She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”

The reporting comes after the pair confirmed to Page Six Monday that they have decided to divorce. ET has reached out to Vergara and Manganiello’s reps for comment.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello’s statement reads. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Additionally, a source tells the outlet, “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Social media chatter around the status of Vergara and Manganiello’s relationship began swirling earlier this month, when he posted to Instagram for her birthday and only wrote “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” in the caption.

Adding to the speculation of trouble in the marriage is the fact that the “Modern Family” alum took her birthday vacation to Italy sans Manganiello. In one post from her trip, Vergara wrote, “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

Vergara and Manganiello’s relationship began in 2014, and after a whirlwind romance, the “Modern Family” alum and the “True Blood” actor got engaged after six months of dating. They officially became husband and wife on Nov. 22, 2015.

The “Magic Mike” actor often spoke about their relationship, telling Cigar Aficionado in 2018 that their relationship was “easy in all the right ways.”

“There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me,” he told the outlet. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

“It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways,” he continued. “Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice, so I’d get this right.”

Vergara, meanwhile, previously gushed to ET about how supportive Manganiello was as a husband.

“He always, actually, tells me, he’s like, ‘You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent,'” Vergara noted.

“And I don’t need to ask anyone for anything,” she added. “You know, you want to give it to me, then give it to me. I’m not asking. I receive gifts, but [I don’t need them]. And he loves that and, you know, he supports everything I do and it’s amazing.”

MORE FROM ET:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofia Vergara Talks ‘Modern Family’ Reunion at Sarah Hyland’s Wedding

Joe Manganiello Shares the Sweet Anniversary Gift He Got Sofia Vergara